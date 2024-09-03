in other news
Kirby Smart explains why doesn't reveal suspensions
Tuesday, Kirby Smart went in-depth on why he does not reveal suspensions.
Key points from Raylen Wilson's press conference
UGASports has the key points from Raylen Wilson's press conference on September 3.
Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder offers a new title for Kirby Smart
Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder feels Kirby Smart is "the voice" of college football.
Southeast Spotlight: Six commitment predictions
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman gives his commitment predictions for several top prospects in the Southeast.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The best player at five positions'
Malaki Starks learned the star position in a week and had an excellent game nonetheless.
in other news
Kirby Smart explains why doesn't reveal suspensions
Tuesday, Kirby Smart went in-depth on why he does not reveal suspensions.
Key points from Raylen Wilson's press conference
UGASports has the key points from Raylen Wilson's press conference on September 3.
Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder offers a new title for Kirby Smart
Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder feels Kirby Smart is "the voice" of college football.
Left tackle Earnest Greene III spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday. Below is what he had to say.
• Greene said “communication” is the biggest improvement he wants to see this week.”
• Greene said linebacker Raylen Wilson “is an electric player.’
• Greene admitted the offense “had to get the kinks out” the first half against Clemson.
• Greene said he did not get a chance to watch Brock Vandagriff at Kentucky from the other day. But said he’s rooting for him.
• Greene said all the offensive line wants to do for Nate Frazier is give him a little crease.
• Greene said he watches a lot of film on former Bulldog Andrew Thomas.