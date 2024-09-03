Left tackle Earnest Greene III spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday. Below is what he had to say.

• Greene said “communication” is the biggest improvement he wants to see this week.”

• Greene said linebacker Raylen Wilson “is an electric player.’

• Greene admitted the offense “had to get the kinks out” the first half against Clemson.

• Greene said he did not get a chance to watch Brock Vandagriff at Kentucky from the other day. But said he’s rooting for him.

• Greene said all the offensive line wants to do for Nate Frazier is give him a little crease.

• Greene said he watches a lot of film on former Bulldog Andrew Thomas.