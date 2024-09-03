Advertisement

Kirby Smart explains why doesn't reveal suspensions

Kirby Smart explains why doesn't reveal suspensions

Tuesday, Kirby Smart went in-depth on why he does not reveal suspensions.

 • Anthony Dasher
Key points from Raylen Wilson's press conference

Key points from Raylen Wilson's press conference

UGASports has the key points from Raylen Wilson's press conference on September 3.

 • Jed May
Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder offers a new title for Kirby Smart

Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder offers a new title for Kirby Smart

Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder feels Kirby Smart is "the voice" of college football.

 • Anthony Dasher
Published Sep 3, 2024
Key Notes from Earnest Greene III's press conference
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

Left tackle Earnest Greene III spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday. Below is what he had to say.

• Greene said “communication” is the biggest improvement he wants to see this week.”

• Greene said linebacker Raylen Wilson “is an electric player.’

• Greene admitted the offense “had to get the kinks out” the first half against Clemson.

• Greene said he did not get a chance to watch Brock Vandagriff at Kentucky from the other day. But said he’s rooting for him.

• Greene said all the offensive line wants to do for Nate Frazier is give him a little crease.

• Greene said he watches a lot of film on former Bulldog Andrew Thomas.

