DALLAS – Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff is adjusting just fine to life in Lexington.

He’s even found some good fishing spots.

“Brock can catch some fish,” Stoop said of Vandagriff, an avid fisherman growing up near Athens. “That was one of our recruiting pitches to get him to come.”

Vandagriff’s matriculation to Kentucky has been well-documented.

Stuck behind Stetson Bennett and then Carson Beck, Vandagriff transferred to Lexington, where he’ll be the starting quarterback for the Wildcats this fall.

Stoops has been impressed with what he’s seen.

“Georgia won a lot of games, so they’re up a lot of points and were able to work in some of their backups, even at the quarterback position,” Stoops said. “With quarterbacks, that’s difficult to do. But when Brock was in there, you liked the way he operated.”

That’s all that Stoops needed to see when deciding to bring the former Bulldog to Lexington.

“To me, that’s a big deal. You know he was coached well, it’s a pro-style offense, you know it was complex, and he was doing the right things,” Stoops said. “We knew he could come in and handle our situation.”

There’s still some items Vandagriff is having to learn.

Bush Hamden is the new offensive coordinator for the Wildcats after coming over from Boise State.

Hired on Feb. 19, Hamden replaced Liam Coen, who helped convince Vandagriff to come to Lexington.

“We’ve felt very good about the things we’ve asked him to do,” Stoops said. “He obviously has the talent, he just needs to get under center and get some reps.”