Kirby Smart will tell you that as a football coach, one can never have enough offensive weapons.

After a season slowed by injuries, running back Kendall Milton is showing what he’s truly capable of and that’s good news for top-ranked Georgia (13-0) ahead of its News Year’s Eve date in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State (11-1).

In Georgia’s past two games, Milton is playing some of his best football since arriving in Athens, last weekend posting his first 100-yard rushing game of the year.

But it wasn’t just the yardage (8 carries for 113 yards), it was the way Milton ran.

“Man, his toughness. I thought (Saturday)was the first time he really had his pad level and was running through contact,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He's made some big runs, but tonight his pads were lower, he ran over people, kept his legs churning.”

Against LSU and two weeks ago against Georgia Tech, Milton’s shown just how explosive he can be.

His team-long run of 51 yards in the win over LSU was preceded by a 44-yard touchdown gallop against Georgia Tech.

He’s now third on the team in rushing behind Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards with 72 carries for 533 yards and six touchdowns.

Milton hasn’t been made available to the media since the first week of the season. But during that earlier conversation, the California native spoke about his journey, that’s seen him battle his way back from meniscus issues in each of his first two years.

"Even coming up as a freshman, as a sophomore, I knew it was all about trusting the process," Milton said. "At a school like this, we’re always going to have five-star, four-star running backs coming in back-to-back to back. At a certain point, you’ve kind of just got to wait your turn. At the end of the day, everybody’s going to get their turn."

That’s exactly how it worked out.

McIntosh (137-709-10) and Edwards (127-681-7) have almost double the carries of Milton, who is averaging almost two yards per carry (7.4) more than either of his two teammates.

“He had the explosive ones. He's really fast when he's broken out of there,” Smart said. “It'll almost like he's gaining steam at the end of the year as he's running the ball."