Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 8, 2025
Four prospects Georgia is trending up with
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Recruiting is always fluid. Prospects always have schools moving up and down their lists as the cycle wears on.

Today, we take a look at four prospects Georgia is trending up with.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement