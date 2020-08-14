UGASports - Kelee Ringo out indefinitely after shoulder surgery

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo had shoulder surgery this week to repair a torn labrum, sources tell UGASports.com. He is out indefinitely as the recovery process can take months. Ringo tweeted out Thursday: "Blessing in disguise" with a praying hands emoji.

Blessing in disguise🙏🏾 — Kelee Ringo (@KeleeRingo) August 13, 2020

Ringo was primed to contend for playing time in Georgia’s already deep secondary. Cornerback starters likely include Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, and DJ Daniel, with added depth provided by Tyrique Stevenson and Jalen Kimber. Ringo was a five-star prospect from Scottsdale, Arizona. He is originally from Tacoma, Washington. He announced his commitment to Georgia at the All-American Bowl.



“I feel like it’s where I can see myself for the next three-to-four years. It’s just a great place for me," Ringo said to UGASports.com in January. "Coach Kirby Smart is a great coach, and he’s a DB fanatic himself.” Ringo is the third true freshman to have surgery this summer. Darnell Washington and Arian Smith both had arthroscopic knee surgeries.

Ringo is out indefinitely. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

