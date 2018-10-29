Although Jeremiah Holloman certainly appreciates the fact head coach Kirby Smart is willing to celebrate with the rest of the team like he did after Saturday’s victory against Florida, there’s still apparently some lessons he still needs to learn.

“He’s still learning how to dance. I can see that,” Holloman joked. “But I was happy to see him enjoying the atmosphere and enjoying the win.”

It was a side of Smart those outside the program have rarely seen.

In a video distributed on Social Media by Georgia’s official Twitter feed, smart can be seen jumping up and down, enjoying every second after his Bulldogs defeated the Gators 36-17.

You can watch the video here: