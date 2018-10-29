Keep on dancing, Kirby
Although Jeremiah Holloman certainly appreciates the fact head coach Kirby Smart is willing to celebrate with the rest of the team like he did after Saturday’s victory against Florida, there’s still apparently some lessons he still needs to learn.
“He’s still learning how to dance. I can see that,” Holloman joked. “But I was happy to see him enjoying the atmosphere and enjoying the win.”
It was a side of Smart those outside the program have rarely seen.
In a video distributed on Social Media by Georgia’s official Twitter feed, smart can be seen jumping up and down, enjoying every second after his Bulldogs defeated the Gators 36-17.
You can watch the video here:
YEET#ATD #GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/nmQQJIUWST— Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) October 28, 2018
“I don't know. Go by the moment. I wouldn't say that was unique. That was just your first time getting to see the inside. That's not unique to me in the locker room with the players,” Smart said. “I certainly enjoy and treasure the opportunity to celebrate with our guys, and they needed that, and I need it. So, players enjoyed it, and on to the next one.”
If the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1) can beat Kentucky (7-1, 5-1) Saturday to advance to the SEC title game for the second straight year, no doubt more dancing will be in store.
“Coach Smart is one of the most passionate coaches in the country,” kicker Rodrigo Blankenship said. “It’s so awesome when we can have such a great team win like we did on Saturday.”