Keep an eye on Cash Jones
If running back Cash Jones is called upon to play a bigger role in Saturday’s opener against Clemson (Noon, ABC) it will not be the first time.
Last year, injuries to Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson forced the Texas native up the depth chart.
One year later, with no Roderick Robinson and Trevor Etienne’s status still up on the air following his March arrest, Jones could once again play a key part in the Bulldogs’ offensive plans.
If there's no Etienne, Georgia’s running back room will consist of Branson Robinson and Jones, along with true freshmen Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips Jr.
Although Robinson appears to have bounced back nicely after missing all of last season with a ruptured patella tendon, it’s fair to wonder what his stamina may be like playing in his first game in approximately 20 months.
Frazier, Bowens, and Phillips are each extremely talented but will be playing in their first collegiate game.
That leaves Jones as Georgia’s most-experienced tailback having played in 26 previous games.
“He does a lot of really good things. I'm excited for the kind of build-up he's had. He's waited his turn, and he's helped us,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, he's done a dominant job on special teams. So, I love seeing him compete on special teams. He'll continue to do that. But he also gets lots of opportunities at running back as well.”
Although the sample sizes are relatively small, the results have been impressive.
Last year Jones rushed for 161 yards on just 22 carries, including a 13-yard touchdown against South Carolina. He also caught 11 passes for 92 yards and a score.
“He’s got unbelievable toughness. His ability to run between the tackles has been really good. I think he's hard to see back there,” Smart said. “He's tough. He runs our runs the exact way we want to in terms of who we read on inside-outside zone.”
Credit former running backs coach and current Georgia State head coach Dell McGee for Jones being in Athens at all.
Jones had accepted a scholarship offer from New Mexico State before McGee convinced Smart to take a chance on the 6-foot tall, 182-pounder from Brock, Texas.
“I do remember Dell coming to me and telling me he had a kid from Texas that wanted to walk on. I had not met him,” Smart said. “But he came in and, man, what an awesome kid he's been in our program. Some of the first moments I remember are the second spring when he was getting a lot of reps in spring practice and made a lot of plays.”
With two days until Saturday’s opener, it’s looking like Jones will have more than ample opportunity to make some plays against Clemson, although how the backfield rotation remains unclear.
Jones and Branson Robinson would appear to be the first two options, with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo searching for ways to give Frazier, Bowens, and Phillips their best chance for success.
Don’t be shocked if the Bulldogs find ways to get wide receiver Dillon Bell in the running game, either.
Whatever happens, Jones is expected to play an integral role.
Smart did not sound like a coach with many concerns over the position.
"I mean, at Georgia we don't like to say, 'OK, let's start all over,'" Smart said. "There's these guys that have been in our program that have been picking up stunts, blitzes that our defense runs,” he said “We do two-spot walkthroughs where they're getting to pick things up. There's a lot of guys that have had a lot of reps doing those things that hopefully have a great game Saturday."