If running back Cash Jones is called upon to play a bigger role in Saturday’s opener against Clemson (Noon, ABC) it will not be the first time.

Last year, injuries to Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson forced the Texas native up the depth chart.

One year later, with no Roderick Robinson and Trevor Etienne’s status still up on the air following his March arrest, Jones could once again play a key part in the Bulldogs’ offensive plans.

If there's no Etienne, Georgia’s running back room will consist of Branson Robinson and Jones, along with true freshmen Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips Jr.

Although Robinson appears to have bounced back nicely after missing all of last season with a ruptured patella tendon, it’s fair to wonder what his stamina may be like playing in his first game in approximately 20 months.

Frazier, Bowens, and Phillips are each extremely talented but will be playing in their first collegiate game.

That leaves Jones as Georgia’s most-experienced tailback having played in 26 previous games.

“He does a lot of really good things. I'm excited for the kind of build-up he's had. He's waited his turn, and he's helped us,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, he's done a dominant job on special teams. So, I love seeing him compete on special teams. He'll continue to do that. But he also gets lots of opportunities at running back as well.”