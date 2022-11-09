After shutting down Tennessee’s touted offense last week at Sanford Stadium, top-ranked Georgia’s defense faces Mississippi State under a head coach in Mike Leach who also likes to throw the football around.

Quarterback Will Rogers has the stats to prove it, as he comes into the game (7 p.m., ESPN) as the leading passer in the SEC.

Rogers has completed 300 of 439 passes for 2,912 yards and 26 touchdowns. He’s also a record holder.

Last week, Rogers broke the SEC career record for completions, besting Aaron Murray’s old mark of 921.

For cornerback Kamari Lassiter, it’s just another challenge.

“If you don’t get excited, then something is wrong,” said Lassiter, who was part of a Bulldog defense that completely discombobulated Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

“We prepared very hard for that game,” Lassiter said. “We prepared as hard as we do for any other game. We locked in on the plan and I think we executed it well.”

That includes Lassiter.

In his first year as a starter, Lassiter admittingly struggled at times during the early part of the seasons.

Some untimely penalties and misplays hurt the Bulldogs on occasion.

But like the rest of the defense, Lassiter’s game has improved.

“I’ve tried to progress every game. I make mistakes every game, obviously, but I’m just trying to hone in on those mistakes during the week and make sure I don’t make that same mistake the next game,” Lassiter said. “I’ve tried to work on my leadership skills, and tried to be more of a vocal guy in our room and for the team in general.”