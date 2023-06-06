A product of the Peach State and a talented defensive lineman, Justin Greene has committed to Georgia.

A standout for Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Greene has been trending towards Georgia for a while. Defensive line coach Tray Scott has been recruiting Greene for a while and selling him on Georgia’s need at 5-technique in the Class of 2024 and also how Georgia develops defensive linemen.

“I really like Coach Scott. I was at their spring practice just watching him coach. I really just like his energy," Greene said. "Me and him talk a lot. He wants me at the defensive end position. They want me to play at that 5-technique. They tell me they definitely need some ends.”

“The development. Like we talked about with all those guys getting drafted like Travon ([Walker) and Nolan Smith. I just like the defense," Greene said. "Their defense honestly won some games. When you look at their team, they are not scoring like 40 points every game but if you only let the other team score 17, it is hard to win when you only score two touchdowns.”

Greene is commitment No. 17 for Georgia in the Class of 2024. The four-star defensive lineman bolsters Georgia’s No. 1 ranked class to date.

Greene makes this announcement on the heels of a star-studded official visit weekend that he participated in. Dylan Raiola and the other Georgia commits were working hard to let Greene know Georgia was the place he needed to be. Greene listened.