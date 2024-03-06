The NFL draft process is a mirror on college program roster talent. While there are good college players who don't thrive in the NFL, the league is typically a good barometer for the volume of talent aggregation in college. Enough time has passed for the NFL to be judge and jury for Georgia's 2021 team that won the national championship in dramatic fashion over Alabama. The upcoming draft will be the third class to exit since Kelee Ringo's pick-six (and Dan Jackson's wingman thumping) brought Georgia a ring. Here are the results from the two drafts already conducted: 1st round: 8

2nd round: 2

3rd round: 3

4th round: 4

5th round: 3

6th round: 4

7th round: 1

First round

First round picks Player Pick number Team Travon Walker 1 Jaguars Jordan Davis 13 Eagles Quay Walker 22 Packers Devonte Wyatt 28 Packers Lewis Cine 32 Vikings Jalen Carter 9 Eagles Broderick Jones 14 Steelers Nolan Smith 30 Eagles

Second round

Second Round picks Player Pick number Team George Pickens 52 Steelers James Cook 63 Bills

Third round

Third Round picks Player Pick number Team Nakobe Dean 83 Eagles Channing Tindall 102 Dolphins Darnell Washington 93 Steelers

Fourth round

Fourth Round picks Player Pick number Team Zamir White 122 Raiders Jake Camarda 133 Buccaneers Kelee Ringo 105 Eagles Stetson Bennett 128 Rams

Fifth round

Fifth Round picks Player Pick number Team Christopher Smith 170 Raiders Robert Beal 173 49ers Warren McClendon 174 Rams

Sixth round

Sixth Round picks Player Pick number Team Justin Shaffer 190 Falcons Jamaree Salyer 195 Chargers John FitzPatrick 213 Falcons Ameer Speed* 214 Patriots

Seventh round

Seventh Round picks Player Pick number Team Kenny McIntosh 237 Seahawks

Players potentially drafted in the 2024 draft from the 2021 roster

2024 potential draftees Player Position Brock Bowers Tight End Amarius Mims Tackle Javon Bullard Safety Kamari Lassiter Cornerback Ladd McConkey Wide Receiver Tykee Smith Defensive Back Zion Logue Defensive Lineman Sedrick Van Pran Center Daijun Edwards Running Back Kendall Milton Running Back Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Wide Receiver Clay Webb* Center Jermaine Burton* Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell* Wide Receiver Trezmen Marshall* Inside Linebacker

Georgia enters the 2024 draft with 25 players drafted from the 2021 roster. It is likely to see that number grow by 10-12 with the players listed above. Let's go in the middle and anticipate 11 of the players above being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. That would boost the number to 36 players selected off of the 2021 team. It will grow more in 2025.

Players potentially drafted in the 2025 draft from the 2021 roster

2025 potential draftees Player Position Carson Beck Quarterback Smael Mondon Inside Linebacker Xavier Truss Offensive Lineman Jared Wilson Offensive Lineman Dylan Fairchild Offensive Lineman Micah Morris Offensive Lineman Tate Ratledge Offensive Lineman Jamon Dumas-Johnson* Inside Linebacker Xavian Sorey* Inside Linebacker Austin Blaske* Offensive Lineman Brock Vandagriff* Quarterback