How many drafted players were on UGA's 2021 national championship team?
The NFL draft process is a mirror on college program roster talent. While there are good college players who don't thrive in the NFL, the league is typically a good barometer for the volume of talent aggregation in college.
Enough time has passed for the NFL to be judge and jury for Georgia's 2021 team that won the national championship in dramatic fashion over Alabama. The upcoming draft will be the third class to exit since Kelee Ringo's pick-six (and Dan Jackson's wingman thumping) brought Georgia a ring.
Here are the results from the two drafts already conducted:
1st round: 8
2nd round: 2
3rd round: 3
4th round: 4
5th round: 3
6th round: 4
7th round: 1
First round
|Player
|Pick number
|Team
|
Travon Walker
|
1
|
Jaguars
|
Jordan Davis
|
13
|
Eagles
|
Quay Walker
|
22
|
Packers
|
Devonte Wyatt
|
28
|
Packers
|
Lewis Cine
|
32
|
Vikings
|
Jalen Carter
|
9
|
Eagles
|
Broderick Jones
|
14
|
Steelers
|
Nolan Smith
|
30
|
Eagles
Second round
|Player
|Pick number
|Team
|
George Pickens
|
52
|
Steelers
|
James Cook
|
63
|
Bills
Third round
|Player
|Pick number
|Team
|
Nakobe Dean
|
83
|
Eagles
|
Channing Tindall
|
102
|
Dolphins
|
Darnell Washington
|
93
|
Steelers
Fourth round
|Player
|Pick number
|Team
|
Zamir White
|
122
|
Raiders
|
Jake Camarda
|
133
|
Buccaneers
|
Kelee Ringo
|
105
|
Eagles
|
Stetson Bennett
|
128
|
Rams
Fifth round
|Player
|Pick number
|Team
|
Christopher Smith
|
170
|
Raiders
|
Robert Beal
|
173
|
49ers
|
Warren McClendon
|
174
|
Rams
Sixth round
|Player
|Pick number
|Team
|
Justin Shaffer
|
190
|
Falcons
|
Jamaree Salyer
|
195
|
Chargers
|
John FitzPatrick
|
213
|
Falcons
|
Ameer Speed*
|
214
|
Patriots
Seventh round
|Player
|Pick number
|Team
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
237
|
Seahawks
Players potentially drafted in the 2024 draft from the 2021 roster
|Player
|Position
|
Brock Bowers
|
Tight End
|
Amarius Mims
|
Tackle
|
Javon Bullard
|
Safety
|
Kamari Lassiter
|
Cornerback
|
Ladd McConkey
|
Wide Receiver
|
Tykee Smith
|
Defensive Back
|
Zion Logue
|
Defensive Lineman
|
Sedrick Van Pran
|
Center
|
Daijun Edwards
|
Running Back
|
Kendall Milton
|
Running Back
|
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
|
Wide Receiver
|
Clay Webb*
|
Center
|
Jermaine Burton*
|
Wide Receiver
|
Adonai Mitchell*
|
Wide Receiver
|
Trezmen Marshall*
|
Inside Linebacker
Georgia enters the 2024 draft with 25 players drafted from the 2021 roster. It is likely to see that number grow by 10-12 with the players listed above.
Let's go in the middle and anticipate 11 of the players above being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. That would boost the number to 36 players selected off of the 2021 team.
It will grow more in 2025.
Players potentially drafted in the 2025 draft from the 2021 roster
|Player
|Position
|
Carson Beck
|
Quarterback
|
Smael Mondon
|
Inside Linebacker
|
Xavier Truss
|
Offensive Lineman
|
Jared Wilson
|
Offensive Lineman
|
Dylan Fairchild
|
Offensive Lineman
|
Micah Morris
|
Offensive Lineman
|
Tate Ratledge
|
Offensive Lineman
|
Jamon Dumas-Johnson*
|
Inside Linebacker
|
Xavian Sorey*
|
Inside Linebacker
|
Austin Blaske*
|
Offensive Lineman
|
Brock Vandagriff*
|
Quarterback
Let's say eight of these players get drafted in 2025, that would make 44 players drafted, with roughly 13 of them being first-round selections.
For comparison, the 2019 LSU team which is considered among the best of all time had seven first-round picks.
With more time passing and younger players thriving, the 2021 Georgia roster looks more and more like one of the greatest rosters ever assembled in college football history.