How many drafted players were on UGA's 2021 national championship team?

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

The NFL draft process is a mirror on college program roster talent. While there are good college players who don't thrive in the NFL, the league is typically a good barometer for the volume of talent aggregation in college.

Enough time has passed for the NFL to be judge and jury for Georgia's 2021 team that won the national championship in dramatic fashion over Alabama. The upcoming draft will be the third class to exit since Kelee Ringo's pick-six (and Dan Jackson's wingman thumping) brought Georgia a ring.

Here are the results from the two drafts already conducted:

1st round: 8
2nd round: 2
3rd round: 3
4th round: 4
5th round: 3
6th round: 4
7th round: 1

First round 

First round picks
Player Pick number  Team

Travon Walker

1

Jaguars

Jordan Davis

13

Eagles

Quay Walker

22

Packers

Devonte Wyatt

28

Packers

Lewis Cine

32

Vikings

Jalen Carter

9

Eagles

Broderick Jones

14

Steelers

Nolan Smith

30

Eagles

Second round 

Second Round picks
Player Pick number Team

George Pickens

52

Steelers

James Cook

63

Bills

Third round

Third Round picks
Player Pick number Team

Nakobe Dean

83

Eagles

Channing Tindall

102

Dolphins

Darnell Washington

93

Steelers

Fourth round

Fourth Round picks
Player  Pick number Team

Zamir White

122

Raiders

Jake Camarda

133

Buccaneers

Kelee Ringo

105

Eagles

Stetson Bennett

128

Rams

Fifth round

Fifth Round picks
Player Pick number Team

Christopher Smith

170

Raiders

Robert Beal

173

49ers

Warren McClendon

174

Rams

Sixth round

Sixth Round picks
Player Pick number Team

Justin Shaffer

190

Falcons

Jamaree Salyer

195

Chargers

John FitzPatrick

213

Falcons

Ameer Speed*

214

Patriots
*Transferred from UGA

Seventh round

Seventh Round picks
Player Pick number Team

Kenny McIntosh

237

Seahawks

Players potentially drafted in the 2024 draft from the 2021 roster

2024 potential draftees
Player Position 

Brock Bowers

Tight End

Amarius Mims

Tackle

Javon Bullard

Safety

Kamari Lassiter

Cornerback

Ladd McConkey

Wide Receiver

Tykee Smith

Defensive Back

Zion Logue

Defensive Lineman

Sedrick Van Pran

Center

Daijun Edwards

Running Back

Kendall Milton

Running Back

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Wide Receiver

Clay Webb*

Center

Jermaine Burton*

Wide Receiver

Adonai Mitchell*

Wide Receiver

Trezmen Marshall*

Inside Linebacker
*Transferred from UGA

Georgia enters the 2024 draft with 25 players drafted from the 2021 roster. It is likely to see that number grow by 10-12 with the players listed above.

Let's go in the middle and anticipate 11 of the players above being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. That would boost the number to 36 players selected off of the 2021 team.

It will grow more in 2025.

Players potentially drafted in the 2025 draft from the 2021 roster

2025 potential draftees
Player Position

Carson Beck

Quarterback

Smael Mondon

Inside Linebacker

Xavier Truss

Offensive Lineman

Jared Wilson

Offensive Lineman

Dylan Fairchild

Offensive Lineman

Micah Morris

Offensive Lineman

Tate Ratledge

Offensive Lineman

Jamon Dumas-Johnson*

Inside Linebacker

Xavian Sorey*

Inside Linebacker

Austin Blaske*

Offensive Lineman

Brock Vandagriff*

Quarterback
*Transferred from UGA

Let's say eight of these players get drafted in 2025, that would make 44 players drafted, with roughly 13 of them being first-round selections.

For comparison, the 2019 LSU team which is considered among the best of all time had seven first-round picks.

With more time passing and younger players thriving, the 2021 Georgia roster looks more and more like one of the greatest rosters ever assembled in college football history.

