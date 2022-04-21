Alabama's Jusaun Holt commits to Georgia

Holt put his name in NCAA transfer portal on March 30.

Georgia basketball coach Mike White added another transfer to his team on Thursday when Alabama’s Jusaun Holt announced he was committing to the Bulldogs.

A 6-foot-6 native of Roswell, Georgia who moved to Tacoma, Washington before high school, Holt played in 22 games for the Crimson Tide last season, averaging seven minutes per game.

His top game came against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament when he scored seven points, grabbed four rebounds and added a steal in the Tide’s 82-76 loss.

Holt was the nation’s No. 81 overall player and 18th-ranked small forward when he signed with Alabama last year.

He is the third transfer to join the Bulldogs since White took over as head coach.

He joins Bradley transfer Terry Roberts and Justin Hill from Longwood.

That trio joins Kario Oquendo and Braelen Bridges, the latter announcing on Twitter last week that he was coming back for one more season. Bulldog Jabri Abdur-Rahim is also expected to return, while Jailyn Ingram told UGASports that he will also come back assuming the NCAA approves his waiver for a sixth year after only playing in 10 games last season due to a torn ACL.

It's believed the Bulldogs have five more scholarships available for White to fill.

