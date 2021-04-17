UGASports - JT Daniels in command at G-Day

“From being at practice, it was just another day for us. We’ve seen [receivers] AD (Adonai Mitchell), D-Rob (Demetris Robertson), and Kearis [Jackson], and all the guys, make plays like that before. I think that's a really good quarterback room and a good system,” Daniels said. “Everybody is about their job to get better every day. I think you saw it in a spring game, where certain things are simplified and made a little easier.”

After producing what is believed to be only the second 300-yard individual passing outing in G-Day history, Daniels somewhat downplayed his performance. More so, he focused on the admirable play from his receiving corps and the Bulldogs’ other quarterbacks this afternoon, while asserting it was just like any ordinary Georgia practice.

Junior quarterback JT Daniels continued where he left off last season with a noteworthy performance in the G-Day spring game. The primary signal-caller for the winning Red squad, Daniels completed 28 of 41 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 28-23 victory over the Black.

Mitchell, a true freshman, was Daniels' and the Red’s primary target. For the game, he had 107 yards on seven receptions. Besides Daniels, Georgia’s other quarterbacks combined to complete 70 percent of their passes for 360 yards.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, Daniels fully demonstrated he had command of the Red offense, particularly in his decision-making.

“He has command of [the offense]. He understands it,” Smart said. “The key is his decision-making process. At the quarterback position, there’s probably a decision that has to be made every single play. And he manages that really well for us.”

Smart did indicate Daniels needs to better utilize the pocket. “His ability to move in the pocket, step up.” In four games last season, he had 10 rushes—all sacks. Today, Black defenders were credited with four sacks of Daniels.

Besides the receivers he mentioned, Daniels often targeted James Cook and Zamir White coming out of the backfield. For the game, the pair of Red running backs combined to make 12 receptions for 111 yards.

“I love throwing the ball deep, and you see it a lot. But, especially when you've got guys like James [Cook], Zamir [White], all the guys we have. I think check-downs, in general, are the most underrated, underappreciated aspect of the offense,” Daniels said. “At a bare minimum, it’s [a gain of] three yards (completions to running backs), and that’s if the first [defender] makes the tackle. And that’s very rare for the first guy to tackle any of our running backs.”

According to Smart, Daniels has always demonstrated having command of the offense, beginning with his first game last season against Mississippi State. Still, he should be in a better situation in 2021, because of having a better understanding of his supporting cast.

“He had command then (the 2020 season). He has command [of the offense] now,” Smart said of Daniels. “But [this year] he has better understanding of his weapons. He’s got a boatload more reps with each one of those [weapons]. I’m excited about what he can do.”