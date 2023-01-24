Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks on Tuesday made the first official comments by the university regarding the recent deaths of football player Devin Willock and football office recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The comments were emailed to the media in the form of the following statement.

“Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained from making any public statements up to this point regarding the circumstances of the tragic accident that claimed two lives and injured two members of our campus community,” the statement read. “However, we want the public to know that the Athletic Department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in Athletic Department duties around the time of this incident.”

The accident occurred on Jan. 15, the same day the Bulldogs held a celebration at Sanford Stadium to celebrate the Bulldogs’ second-straight national championship.

“Our review is preliminary at this time, and the Athletic Department is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials to determine all the facts surrounding this tragedy,” the statement continued. “Coach (Kirby) Smart and I are also actively reviewing relevant football policies, and at the conclusion of that review, we will take steps to implement any improvements in our policies and procedures that may be needed. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and friends of all those impacted by this tragic event.”