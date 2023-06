When it comes to Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Williams, Georgia has made up a lot of ground in not a lot of time.

Williams earned a Georgia offer on March 30. The Bulldogs then offered his high school teammate Jonah-Ajonye on April 19.

Since then, the Bulldogs have become one of the top contenders for both of the Rivals100 prospects. The two joined UGASports Rumors vs. Facts to discuss Georgia's pursuit.