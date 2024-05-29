A recent reconnect with Georgia assistant Eric Pastrana was all Jordyn Kee needed to put the Bulldogs at the top of his list of preferred schools.

Wednesday, the combo guard from Fort Lauderdale who won back-to-back state championships in Florida at Sagemont Prep made it official, committing to Georgia on Instagram.

“It was just the relationship I created with the coaches,” Kee told UGASports. “I’ve known (Pastrana) since the 10th grade. We reconnected about four weeks ago, and since then, just created a great relationship with the coaches and everything.”

At 6-foot-4, Kee helped lead Sagemont to back-to-back state championships, averaging 15 points this past season.

Kee was reclassified to the Class of 2024 to sign with the Bulldogs.

“I’m just glad they believe in me this year and make an impact,” said the 18-year-old Kee. “So, I took their offer.”

Kee’s work ethic is one of the reasons Georgia had no hesitation to bring the three-star in now.

Jay White of Quality Education Academy Basketball has been Kee’s coach since the 10th grade.

“Jordyn really loves the game. He puts a lot of time into it,” White said. “Some days he’s waking me up to go to the gym. It’s not too many out there like him, a guy who wants to try and perfect their craft.”

Kee believes he’ll fit into Georgia’s program just fine.

“I did research, and they showed me some stuff. My play style is exactly what they do at the University of Georgia,” said Kee, who said a Zoom conversation with Bulldogs head coach Mike White also helped convince him that Georgia should be his new home.

“Talking to Coach White was amazing,” Kee said. “We had a great talk about my development and how I’ll be able to come in and impact as soon as I get there. I’m just happy he believes in me and taking me in.”

Kee said the Bulldogs recruited him as a combo guard.

He’ll have some friends on the team when he arrives on campus June 2.

Kee played against incoming transfer DeShayne Montgomery in high school and has a long friendship with Justin Abson that dates back to when the two were in the third grade.

Along with Georgia, Kee held offers from Missouri and Florida State.

He becomes the eighth newcomer to join the Bulldogs, including fellow freshmen Asa Newell and Somto Cyril.

Georgia also added five transfers, including Montgomery and Abson, along with Dakota Lefew, RJ Godfrey, and Tyrin Lawrence.