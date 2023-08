BUFORD, Ga. - No. 1 prospect Dylan Raiola made his Buford debut on Friday night. But Jordan Allen is the one who stole the spotlight.

Of Raiola's six completions, four went to Allen. The 2025 receiver amassed 117 yards on those receptions, as well as a pair of touchdowns.

That skill set makes it easy to see why many are high on Allen heading into his junior season. Georgia is no different, as receivers coach Bryan McClendon offered him after a 7-on-7 event in Athens this summer.

"They have a very rich culture," Allen said. "Coach Kirby Smart, he has a lot of good things going over there. He knows what he’s doing."