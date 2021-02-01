Jordan Allen gets emotional after UGA offer
Lafayette, Louisiana-based defensive back Jordan Allen has seen his stock skyrocket over the last couple of months, adding offers from top programs around the country.
An offer from Athens was quite emotional for the three-star cornerback, however.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news