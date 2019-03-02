UGASports.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jonathan Ledbetter has a message for the 32 NFL teams watching him this weekend at the NFL Combine.

Don't look away.

Ledbetter may not be the most highly regarded defensive end working out for coaches, scouts, and general managers at this week’s event, but he believes his overall versatility is an aspect they’d be wise to pay attention to.

“I want to play defensive end, but I want to tell them I’m versatile. I think that’s what sets me apart from a lot of players. I can stand up, I can play jack linebacker, I can play five-technique, I can play six-technique, I’ve gone done to a three and I can play two-wide,” Ledbetter said. “That’s what I did at Georgia and I’ve proved it. It’s on tape. Anybody who doubts that can definitely turn that on and see what I can do in multiple positions.”

There’s also something else Ledbetter wants teams to know.

“Besides the film speaking for itself, I’m a hard-working player and come to compete every day,” Ledbetter said. “That’s what I did every day at Georgia. That’s the culture we have there. That’s what we’re bred to do. I’m a great character guy, I want teams to not only know who I am as a person, but beyond the tape.”

Ledbetter also had this to say:

What would be a successful draft?

Ledbetter: “I don’t have my mind set on any team specifically, I’m just trying to come here and showcase my talent, boost my draft stock first and foremost, and see how high I can go.”

What round do you think you should go?

Ledbetter: “Realistically, I’d like to sneak somewhere in that third round. I think that’s possible if I come here and do what I’ve got to do?”

Did you ever think of not playing in the Sugar Bowl?

Ledbetter: “I know it’s different for other guys, but for me it was another opportunity to play one more time, one last hurrah with the boys. I’m a firm believer in starting what you finish, finish the drill. That’s the Georgia way, so I was one of the guys who was an advocate of playing in the game.”

What’s one game teams should watch?

Ledbetter: “I would say the Alabama national championship game. I played my heart out that game. I play my heart out every game. That game meant a lot to us. It definitely set in stone what Georgia has become and what Georgia will be in the future.:

How is Georgia preparing you for the NFL?

Ledbetter: “Georgia breeds NFL talent every year. We have guys who are in the league dominating. We’re not scared. It’s a standard that has been set. I’m glad to have been part of the foundation that was set there and blessed to have had that opportunity. It’s Georgia football. It’s what we do.

What’s practice like at Georgia?

Ledbetter: “Practice is harder than games. I know people say that a lot, but if you go and look at Georgia’s practice, you’ll see that. Coach will let us finish a whole rack of 10 or 12 plays, then re-set it after the fact. You’re fatigued, you’re tired, you’re already beat up, but that’s when you start listening to the very small details to get it perfect. Once you get it perfect, that’s when you’re able to dominate and compete with a lot of teams, just because we did it so well in practice and pushed each other so hard to the point of exhaustion. The physicality is off the charts. We have bloody Tuesday, bloody Wednesday. It became a competition and we just thrived in adversity. We were thrown into adverse situations. We had situations that were basically impossible to win, but we found ways to win."

What was your favorite play?

Ledbetter: “The SEC Championship game … Jarrett Stidham ... I flat-lined him. I saw him at the Senior Bowl and he was like man, don’t hit me like that again. You laugh about it because you don’t remember it from day to day, but my mom has the picture at my house, blown up so when I go in, I can’t help but see it.”