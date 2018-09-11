Kirby Smart has said that he likes to include as many former Bulldogs in his program as he possibly can.

So, when former offensive lineman John Theus decided to return to school after retiring from the NFL, Smart picked up the phone and gave the former four-year starter a call.

After some initially balking at the idea, Theus ultimately changed his mind and is now serving as a student assistant helping out Sam Pittman with Georgia’s offensive line.

“When we found out he was coming back and retired we reached out to him,” Smart said. “At first, he kind of said no, I’m just going to school and not do that. But he came over and talked to Sam (Pittman), visited with us. He does what he can in a very limited role but he’s really good for those players.”

Theus is the latest in a recent line of former Bulldogs who have returned as student assistants under Smart. Previously, there was Kevin Butler who worked with Georgia’s kickers the previous two seasons and Nick Williams, currently a student assistant working with Dan Lanning and the outside linebackers.

Smart’s current support staff also includes former Dawgs Jonas Jennings (Director of Player Development), Fernando Velasco (Assistant Director of Player Development) and Bacarri Rambo (Grad Assistant for Defense).

Senior linebacker Natrez Patrick was a freshman in 2015, Theus' senior year.

“The first I saw him was two weeks ago and I was like 'Theus, what’s up, what you doing here?' He said just helping out, this and that, this and that,” Patrick said. “He’s a great guy. He always did the little things right, paid attention to detail. He critiqued himself all the time. Just something I took from him.

"I’m sure the offensive line is pulling a lot from him.”

Smart believes that they are.

Theus was taken with the 145th pick in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by San Francisco, where he played for portions of two years before hooking on with Carolina for the latter part of the 2017 campaign. Theus joined the New Orleans Saints after the season and later spent time with the Tennessee Titans before being dropped from the roster last July.

“He’s been there, done that, he’s played at a high level and he’s really good for our kids to be around someone who has been successful in this league who has also gone on to play in the next league so he’s been a big asset for us,” Smart said. “We appreciate him doing it because he doesn’t have to.”