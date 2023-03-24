Twin brothers Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith are two of the more highly coveted defensive prospects in the Class of 2024. The two standouts from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut have a Top Ten that consists of Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Texas.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Smith brothers made a return visit to the University of Georgia and spent some time watching Georgia practice and interacting with primary recruits defensive line coach Tray Scott and outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

The brothers Smith gave details on the visit and talked about their recruitment as a whole with UGASports.