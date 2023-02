Four-star, Class of 2024 defensive lineman prospect Jeremiah Beaman has seen Georgia's interest in him work up to a crescendo over the last few months. Beaman was in Athens for the national championship celebration and parade, and that is where he got to meet defensive line coach Tray Scott in person for the first time.

That face-to-face interaction with Scott and his time examining the Georgia program up close left an indelible impression on the Birmingham native. Beaman recently attended the Atlanta area Under Armour camp and gave UGASports a detailed account of his thoughts on UGA and its pursuit of him.