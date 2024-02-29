INDIANAPOLIS - Javon Bullard's measurements aren't going to blow anyone away.

Georgia's roster lists the defensive back as 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. Even that could be a bit generous for Bullard, who played both star and safety in his Georgia career.

But even without wowing scouts with his height and weight, Bullard is ready to showcase his versatile skill set and prove he belongs in the NFL at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.

"Just that versatility, that Swiss army knife mindset, being able to show my value to a team whether that’s down low in nickel or deep high at safety," Bullard said. "It really just creates value for myself. I pride myself on that. Really just thankful to be a part of a great opportunity in this Combine and really just give all the glory and thanks to God."

Bullard's versatile mindset has its roots in Athens.

The Bulldogs love to cross-train their defensive backs, teaching multiple positions in the secondary. There's no better example of that than Bullard, who played mostly star before sliding over to safety for the 2023 season.

"Huge shoutout to Coach Champ (Will Muschamp) and Coach (Kirby) Smart for just drilling that into our heads that your versatility is your value. You can increase your value just being as versatile as you are. Just knowing that we played every position in the back end, every position in the secondary, knowing that you had to do that at Georgia in order to be successful, it paid dividends for me."

Of all the games to showcase his talent, Bullard mentioned two he would like to show scouts.

At star, he singled out the 2022 Tennessee contest. That game saw Bullard rack up seven total tackles and two sacks along with playing stellar coverage on the Volunteer receivers.

As for safety, Bullard highlighted the 2023 Ole Miss game as one that showed off his versatility and range. He had five total tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception that night against the Rebels.

No matter which position he played, Bullard's physicality and willingness to hit stood out.

"I just feel like that’s upbringing," Bullard said. "My family, my parents, my pops, my mom, always told me if you want something, you’ve got to take it. Nobody’s going to hand you nothing. That’s the way, not only in football, but in life. Just playing with that chip, I kind of played angry. I played ticked off. I don’t know why, to be honest with you. I feel like the game should be played a certain way no matter what position you are, no matter how big you are, how fast you run."

As for current NFL players, Bullard tries to model his game after Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Winfield is listed by the Buccaneers at 5-foot-9 and 203 pounds, but he has been one of the best safeties in the league so far in his four-year career. The 2023 season saw Winfield earn first-team All-Pro honors. Bullard said Winfield is just "a football player."

At that size, instincts and football IQ are key. Bullard feels he has those traits in abundance.

"Instincts I don’t think can be taught," Bullard said. "I feel like it’s just a feel for the game. I always say if you’ll be good to the game, the game will be good to you. Just dialing in, do your mental preparation. But instinct is a true component of being an elite safety. Instincts, ball skills, and just being a fixer, being that guy that makes everything right."

Bullard is looking forward to showcasing his talents for the scouts during Friday's drills. He noted that he feels he will surprise some people with his time in the 40-yard dash.

As for his former teammates who will be watching back in Athens, Bullard knows that he is leaving the secondary in good hands.

"Georgia ain’t going nowhere. I stand by that and I mean that. Georgia’s going to be around for a long, long time. That defensive back room ain’t going nowhere either," Bullard said. "You saw on Saturdays who was starting. You don’t see what those guys do at practice and the flashes that they make. You’ve got so many guys in that room. You’ve got David Daniel-Sisavanh, Dan Jackson, Joenel (Aguero), Justyn Rhett, JaCorey (Thomas). That’s not even to name the corners. You’ve got so many guys in that room that can play an elite level of football. I’m excited for them."