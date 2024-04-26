One of the heartbeats of Georgia's defense the past two seasons is off to the NFL.

Javon Bullard has been drafted by the Green Bay Packers in second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Bullard was selected with the 58th overall pick.

Bullard joins former Bulldogs Eric Stokes, Quay Walker, and Devonte Wyatt in Green Bay.

Bullard appeared in 14 out of 15 games in Georgia's 2021 season. He played on special teams and as a reserve defensive back.

But 2022 is when Bullard truly made a name for himself. He played in all 15 games, starting in 10, as he established himself in the star position of Georgia's defense. Bullard registered 46 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions during that season.

Bullard saved his best for last in 2022. He won defensive MVP honors in both of Georgia's playoff victories. In those two games alone, he tallied four total tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

Bullard also had the famous hit on Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl that changed the course of that contest. That physical play is the hallmark of Bullard's game.

"I just feel like that’s upbringing," Bullard said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine. "My family—my parents, my pops, my mom—always told me if you want something, you’ve got to take it. Nobody’s going to hand you nothing. That’s the way, not only in football, but in life. Just playing with that chip, I kind of played angry. I played ticked off. I don’t know why, to be honest with you. I feel like the game should be played a certain way no matter what position you are, no matter how big you are, how fast you run."

In 2023, Bullard transitioned to safety for the Bulldogs. Starting only 12 games due to injury, Bullard amassed 56 total tackles and two interceptions.

Just as importantly, he showed off the versatility that has now made him Georgia's latest NFL Draft pick.

"Huge shoutout to Coach Champ (Will Muschamp) and Coach (Kirby) Smart for just drilling that into our heads that your versatility is your value," Bullard said at the Combine. "You can increase your value just being as versatile as you are. Just knowing that we played every position in the back end, every position in the secondary, knowing that you had to do that at Georgia in order to be successful, it paid dividends for me."

Bullard is just the latest Georgia defensive back to head to the NFL, joining names such as Stokes, Lewis Cine, Christopher Smith, Richard LeCounte, Tyson Campbell, Derion Kendrick, and Kelee Ringo at the next level.