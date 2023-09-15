Now in his third year as a member of Georgia’s offensive line, redshirt sophomore Jared Wilson understands how valuable being patient can be.

The time it takes to perfect one’s craft can feel like forever.

“It’s been a long one. Just developing over the years and not really knowing what I was kind of getting myself into coming here,” Wilson said. “But quickly, I figured it out. I knew I was going to have to wait for my time and develop. That’s what I’ve done over these past two or three years.

"We’ve got a lot of new guys in that room, just like me. I had to come in, wait my time, and there are older guys who deserve what they are given.”

But Wilson is beginning to open some eyes.

As a result, he has earned more trust from position coach Stacy Searels and head coach Kirby Smart.

“He's dependable, he's accountable. He's in great shape. He's smart. And I won't say he jumped up the depth chart or anything. He plays like a starter. And we're going to give him an opportunity to play,” Smart said. “He's the backup center, works at center, guard. He works at both of those. We want to have depth in those positions. You really want to have two guards that can swing and a center that can play. He earns what he gets, and he's earned it.”

Take last week’s victory over Ball State, for example.

Wilson saw 22 reps as the Bulldogs’ backup center – a position he only started playing just over a season ago.

“Coming out of high school I was a tackle, and when I came here was moved to guard. I did about a year and a half at guard, then I started playing center, so the mental part was definitely the biggest jump for me,” Wilson said. “You’re thinking about so many things. With checks, you’re looking at the defensive line, the linebackers and you might even be looking at the free safety rotation. So yeah, just learning defenses; that’s definitely different.”

Wilson has also made noticeable physical changes.

When he first arrived on campus, Wilson estimated he weighed between 335-340 pounds.

Today, he checks in at 305.

“The strength staff, the nutrition staff here is top tier,” said Wilson. “They’ve helped me a lot with that.”

Someone else who’s helped Wilson is the player in front of him on the depth chart – starting center Sedrick Van Pran.

“Our room is one of the tightest in the country. We’re so close, we hang out outside the facility, and we do things off the field. But if I were to say one person, I’d probably say Sed, because moving to center, that’s a lot here in this offense. He’s been a great mentor to me,” Wilson said. “I sit right beside him in the meeting rooms, so anytime he’s writing something down, I’m writing it down. Between he and listening to Coach Searels, I’m always watching my Ps and Qs.”