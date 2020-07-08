UGASports - Jamon Dumas-Johnson to Georgia: What it means, what's next

Such being the case, let's dive in on what he brings to the fold, as well as where the Bulldogs may turn from here.

Swell began to grow around the possibility on Monday evening, leaving little time for Georgia fans to brush up on their newest commit.

The Bulldogs added their first inside linebacker commit on Wednesday with three-star defender Jamon Dumas-Johnson announcing his pledge.

"Hoe your own row" is a phrase Radi loves to invoke when talking about how players approach the game.

With Dumas-Johnson, there's plenty of tape to support his ability to do just that.

The film shows a fleet-footed and agile prospect in the middle of the defense who's content to play assignment football until the play breaks down.

You don't see Dumas-Johnson taking his own approach and trying to make jaw-dropping plays at the sacrifice of moving away from his home base.

This patience allows him the ability to sit back, scope out how the play is developing, and make a calculated decision rather than relying solely on instincts.

Such being the case, he's a dynamic run stopper, who's seemingly always available to meet the ball carrier at the line for little to no gain.

Don't confuse that for lack of impact, however.

When things go awry offensively and the opportunity presents itself, Dumas-Johnson has the speed and ability to penetrate the backfield suddenly and force losses with solid tackling and a willingness to strike.

All wrapped together, it's easy to see what the Bulldogs like about this pickup.

There are tools that feel similar to what Georgia is losing after the season in Monty Rice, with some added size to boot.