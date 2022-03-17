Jamon Dumas-Johnson is one to watch this season

"He’s got learning to do, but I feel like he’ll be a great player for us," junior running back Kenny McIntosh said.

Despite being still early in his Georgia career, Dumas-Johnson is showing the flashes of being the next star in the middle of the Bulldog defense.

It applies to the noise he makes when he tackles a ball carrier. As senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith said, it also applies to the type of big plays Dumas-Johnson makes in practice.

Even in a reserve role, Dumas-Johnson made plenty of splash plays in 2021.

He finished the season with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Dumas-Johnson also recorded an interception against UAB that he returned 20 yards for a touchdown.

Nolan Smith didn't feel surprised when any of that happened. He'd seen it plenty of times in practice.

"Every time he’s out there, you actually see a pop," Smith said. "Literally he goes in there for two plays, he gets the ball out. Number 10, he went in for three plays against UAB. He caught a pick-six, ran it back. He gets forced fumbles and sacks within seconds. I love him."

Senior safety Christopher Smith has noticed that same "the ball, the ball, the ball" mentality in Dumas-Johnson. Even last season in his freshman campaign, Dumas-Johnson often ran onto the practice field saying, "Chris, get a punchout, get a punchout."

"He probably gets the most shots on ball than probably anybody, I want to say. Like I say, he wants that ball no matter what," Christopher Smith said. "He’s keeping that in my mind. To see a guy that young have that kind of mindset about the ball, the ball, the ball, it’s definitely exciting to see."

Both Smiths have seen several great inside linebackers during their time in Athens. Tae Crowder, Monty Rice, and Nakobe Dean have all manned the middle for the Bulldogs in recent years.

In the eyes of Christopher Smith, Dumas-Johnson has what it takes to keep the tradition going.

"In the linebacker group, they’ve all pretty much got the same mentality. A different personality, but the same mentality, grit, grind," Smith said. "That’s credit to (inside linebacker coach Glenn Schumann) too, he instills those values in them to be able to play. They’re all pretty much the same. That’s why they’re so good as a unit together. I expect him to be able to carry on those things that those guys did."



