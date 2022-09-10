"We’re like best friends outside of football," Mondon said. "I just feel like we have a real good connection on the field. We’ve got good chemistry."

That trio is now in the NFL. Two games in, the Dumas-Johnson/Mondon pairing is settling into the big shoes they had to fill.

The duo arrived in college together as part of Georgia's 2021 recruiting class. Last season, they learned behind inside linebackers such as Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon have been together since the start.

In the season-opening win over Oregon, both players recorded three total tackles. Against Samford on Saturday, Mondon led the Bulldogs with four total tackles while Dumas-Johnson notched one stop.

That pairing has accounted for Georgia's starting inside linebacker corps in the first two contests of 2022. They've been supporting each other as they step into the spotlight.

"We’re just trying to tell each other not to think too much," Mondon said. "If I see he’s nervous, I’ll just help him out. If he sees I’m kind of jittery, he’ll help me out. Just play ball. We’ve been playing the game our whole lives, so just go do what we’ve been doing."

As Dumas-Johnson explained, he and Mondon's skill sets complement each other.

"Smael’s skillset is fast, hard, explosive, covering guys, tight ends and backs," Dumas-Johnson said. "I’m more of a power guy, in-the-box guy. I can cover too."

Dumas-Johnson said Mondon has "everything you want in an inside backer." Mondon noted that he's seen his running mate make flash plays ever since they arrived on campus.

Their potential hasn't gone unnoticed by the older members of the defense.

"When I’m on the field, I’m basically just seeing those two young guys out there flying around and basically being the leaders of the defense, making calls, getting everybody lined up," defensive back Tykee Smith said. "They’re just playing fast and physical."

Their bond helps accentuate the talent. When one makes a big play, the other is always there for a smack on the helmet. When things aren't going as well, they can go to the other for words of advice or a pick-me-up.

It's not easy to replace three NFL draft picks at one position. But the two sophomore best friends are off to a decent start.

"Whenever you’ve got that good connection together, it feels like the sky’s the limit," Mondon said.