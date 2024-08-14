The comparisons with former Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis and current sophomore Jamaal Jarrett were inevitable.

Besides playing the same position, both players are the same size.

Both hail from North Carolina, and now in his second season with the Bulldogs, Jarrett is encountering some of the same early challenges faced by the current Philadelphia Eagles during his early years in Athens.

“Jah has been good. His weight has been up and down. I think it's something that he knows and he's trying to work on,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He has moments, flashes of being able to help us, and we need help at that position in terms of depth because we've got injuries at those positions.”

The Bulldogs have been banged up.

A second tibia stress fracture has delayed fellow sophomore Jordan Hall’s season, while junior Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins continues to push toward full health after the foot injury that hampered him most of last year.