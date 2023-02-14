Jalon Walker doesn’t know where he’ll wind up position-wise for Georgia next fall. But wherever it is, he'll be ready to give it his best.

He started out as an inside linebacker for the Bulldogs in 2022. However, after the season-ending loss of Nolan Smith, and with Robert Beal Jr. slowed in November with his own injury, Walker was asked to give outside backer a try.

He did not disappoint.

Walker began seeing more and more reps, largely on third down, to go with his duties as a regular on special teams.

“Me getting the opportunity to come in on third down and special teams was a big step for me,” Walker said. “I take it very seriously when I get on the field.”

Head coach Kirby Smart said Walker’s versatility has been key to his success.

“He’s helped us in multiple roles. He’s playing inside backer, he’s playing sub-rusher. He’s just a talented, talented kid,” Smart said of Walker, who carried a 4.0 his senior year in high school.

“What I love about Jalon is he’s a coach’s son, so I’m always particular to those guys because of the fact that I grew up in that environment,” Smart said. “He just is so respectful and does things the right way and represents us the right way, and he’s going to be a helluva player.”

But just where? It remains to be seen where the 6-foot-2, 225-pound native of North Carolina ultimately winds up.