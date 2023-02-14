Jalon Walker's versatility to serve him well
Jalon Walker doesn’t know where he’ll wind up position-wise for Georgia next fall. But wherever it is, he'll be ready to give it his best.
He started out as an inside linebacker for the Bulldogs in 2022. However, after the season-ending loss of Nolan Smith, and with Robert Beal Jr. slowed in November with his own injury, Walker was asked to give outside backer a try.
He did not disappoint.
Walker began seeing more and more reps, largely on third down, to go with his duties as a regular on special teams.
“Me getting the opportunity to come in on third down and special teams was a big step for me,” Walker said. “I take it very seriously when I get on the field.”
Head coach Kirby Smart said Walker’s versatility has been key to his success.
“He’s helped us in multiple roles. He’s playing inside backer, he’s playing sub-rusher. He’s just a talented, talented kid,” Smart said of Walker, who carried a 4.0 his senior year in high school.
“What I love about Jalon is he’s a coach’s son, so I’m always particular to those guys because of the fact that I grew up in that environment,” Smart said. “He just is so respectful and does things the right way and represents us the right way, and he’s going to be a helluva player.”
But just where? It remains to be seen where the 6-foot-2, 225-pound native of North Carolina ultimately winds up.
There’s certainly a chance he could remain on the outside.
With Smith and Beal moving on to the NFL, there’s an opportunity for substantial playing time.
At inside backer, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon are back as returning starters, although ultimately, Walker may be too talented to keep off the field.
“I’m not quite sure of what our plan is, but I enjoy going with both the inside and outside backers,” Walker said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s good to be versatile in this day of college football to be set up in the future, so we’ll see what the future has to hold.”
Walker credits Smith for helping to show him little tricks and what it takes to be a successful outside linebacker.
He’s taken his suggestions to heart.
“Going through my outside journey, Nolan Smith has helped me a lot, showing me the ropes of outside backer and giving me tips on pass rush, setting the edge in the run game,” Walker said. “He’s really helped me a lot.”
Wherever he winds up, or if in fact he plays both, Smart believes Walker will succeed.
“He has done a good job,” Smart said. “He has been playing on special teams. He's really fast. He's tough. He's a good player. The good players we have signed here have had some role as a freshman, because we believe in getting them out there.”
Walker flashed his special teams prowess during Georgia’s win over Kent State, when he blocked a punt that resulted in a Bulldog touchdown.
“His has not been a huge role, but it has been a good role,” Smart said. “When you think about the guys we've had leave here in the last couple of years, they've had some impact as freshmen.”
Walker is glad to have made the impact he has, but believes the best is still to come. He is currently recovering from labrum surgery.
“My goal getting to Georgia was just to be able to play. Most freshmen in the SEC don’t get that opportunity, so I felt it was a blessing but also a great opportunity that I captured by being able to define a role on third down and special teams,” said Walker, who joked he’s got a name for himself whenever he’s asked what position he’ll play.
“I always joke around, there’s ILB for inside linebacker and OLB for outside linebacker,” he said. “But I call myself an HLB, a hybrid linebacker. Being versatile and being able to play both positions is a great thing to have.”