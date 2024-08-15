PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Jalon Walker knows where he stands

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
At Georgia, media and fans alike have to occasionally be careful when it comes to pigeonholing players into one position.

Linebacker Jalon Walker is one example.

Walker’s dual role as both an outside and inside linebacker for the Bulldogs sometimes gets folks confused when describing exactly the spot he plays.

During a Tuesday session with the media, Walker made it official once and for all.

“I just call myself a hybrid linebacker at this point, being able to play in space and being able to play in the box as well,” Walker said. “Coach Schu (Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann) has done a great job developing me at the inside backer position because before I got here, I didn’t play inside backer. I feel like I’ve grown tremendously there.”

He’s already at home outside.

The former four-star – now in his third season – led the Bulldogs in sacks last year with five, two coming in the SEC Championship against Alabama.

“The edge is my natural habitat, and I use that to the best of my ability,” Walker said. “But I feel great being able to play both positions and being a hybrid linebacker.”

Schumann has no qualms about having him do so, either.

You want him on the field as much as possible when you’re as talented athletically as the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Walker.

“I think we have a responsibility in two ways in everything we do. One, to do what's best for this team and this defense to be successful as a unit because those guys care about the collective goals. Two, we have a responsibility for each player to put them in the best position to have a career in football if their ability allows them to do that,” Schumann said. “With Jalon, we have to expand his role because he's a talented player, and the best way to expand his role is to continue to develop him as a hybrid player, while also maximizing his opportunities to do what he does best.”

Along with Mykel Williams, who will line up both at outside linebacker and defensive end, it’s hoped the pair will develop into one of the league’s more dynamic pass rush combinations.

“You win off explosive plays. You win off explosive plays on offense, and you win off explosive plays on defense,” Walker said. “Having explosive plays on offense and limiting explosive plays on defense is just what we do at Georgia. That’s what we play to do, diminish explosive plays so we can keep the game in our hands.”

Tight end Oscar Delp has had his share of battles against Walker.

"He's one of the most competitive guys on the team. He doesn't like to lose, I don't like to lose," Delp said. "We always seem to be matched up against the other. He's a really strong dude. You've got to bring your best because that's how you both get better. He's bringing different moves, different stuff every day and that really helps me a lot."

Schumann likes the direction Walker is heading.

“He's really improved in both areas, and the way he's attacked practice, both from an effort and a leadership standpoint, has been really impressive,” Schumann said. “I'm excited about where he's going.”

On the inside, Walker provides depth to a position that some feel may be one of the more exciting collections of young players on the team.

Along with veteran Smael Mondon, sophomores CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson give Georgia quite the capable trio. Sophomore Troy Bowles, with freshmen Chris Cole, Kris Jones, and Justin Williams, project as future starters one day.

Walker said he’s learned from them all.

“During my setback in the spring of having a high-ankle sprain I was able to learn more through coaching in the inside backer group by watching those guys go out and practice to compete,” he said. “That really got me to dive into the details of being an inside backer.”

Jalon Walker can officially state he's a hybrid linebacker.
