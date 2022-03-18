Jalon Kilgore's relationship with UGA has been a unique one.

The Bulldogs have been recruiting the 2023 three-star defensive back since his sophomore year. He speaks every day with Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

But an offer from the Bulldogs hasn't come yet. Following his latest visit to Athens on March 15, Kilgore feels he's getting that much closer to finally hearing those magic words from one of his dream schools.

"They were saying they want the feeling and the offer to be real and make sure when they do offer that this is the place that I want to be," Kilgore said.