Georgia’s Jalen DeLoach will enter the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

A transfer from Virginia Commonwealth, the Savannah native started four games for the Bulldogs last season, averaging 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds.

His decision was not unexpected, per Georgia basketball sources.

DeLoach’s announcement means there’s one more spot available for White to fill via the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs already have to find replacements for graduates Noah Thomasson, Russel Tchewa, and RJ Sunahara.

“We’ll recover, but we’ve got to do it quickly. We’ve got work to do, we’ve got meetings to have,” White told reporters after last week’s loss to Seton Hall in the NIT semifinals.. “But the way we played down the stretch has got me ready for practice in June. I’m excited to find out what our roster is going to be, what it’s going to look like.”

The Bulldogs are still waiting to hear what other players may decide, including All-Freshman guard Silas Demary, who told reporters last week he was going to “decompress” before deciding what to do.

More to come.