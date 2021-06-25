Already having won championships at powerhouse Buford High School, Jake Pope will have a chance to continue accumulating rings at the programs he's closely considering. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and North Carolina are all in the mix for Class of 2022 three-star athlete.

Pope is heading to Alabama for an official visit on the weekend of June 25 - 27. Before heading out to Tuscaloosa though, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldog staff hosted Pope back on campus for his second visit to Athens in the month of June.

If that is not indication enough of how badly Georgia wants Pope, there is another piece of evidence to offer. Georgia gained a commitment from fellow safety Ja'Corey Thomas today. When UGASports reached out to Thomas on his commitment, there was one name that came up as a player Thomas was trying to bring with him to Georgia: Jake Pope.

Pope gave UGASports the details on his latest experience at Georgia.