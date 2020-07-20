UGASports - Jake Johnson is a coveted TE in the 2022 class

Spent time at @OCFearTheSpear recently and 2022 four-star TE @Jakejohnson2022 was very impressive. Strong hands, fluid, big catch radius has added strength and will have full update on @Rivals later this week. Profile: https://t.co/fvXTVUoJJM pic.twitter.com/SPQQMNpMTn

He saw his brother Max Johnson sign with LSU in 2020, and it is now his turn.

Johnson is a 6-foot-5, 225 pound athlete with an impressive offer list. He is likely nearing 20, but he does not keep up with the number.

If you follow recruiting, Jake Johnson is a name you have heard around Georgia since his middle school days. He was dunking a basketball already at that age, and after two years of high school football at Oconee County High in Athens, Ga., he has blossomed into one of the top tight ends in the 2022 class.

"The offers I have picked up since the quarantine are from schools like Clemson, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida, Florida State and Auburn," said Johnson. "It is a blessing to get every offers and I am just thankful for all I have. I don't really focus on offers, but I focus on school and football to be the best I can be.

"Florida State is one of my most recent offers early in the spring, and with my dad (Brad Johnson) playing there, it was a special one to get. I have been to Florida State a lot, and it would be really cool to go to the same school my dad went to. I know they have a new staff and I think they will get Florida State on the rise again. Florida State always has a lot of athletes, so I want to get back there and meet the new coaches.

"Florida showed in their offense that they use their tight end a lot. Kyle Pitts had a big season and I liked that. He is one of the best in the country. Auburn always has a strong offense too, and they spread the ball out, so I like that.

"I got offers from Texas, Alabama and Clemson not too long ago and all three are great schools. Texas has great history, they always have a lot of good players and it is a school I want to learn more about.

"I visited Alabama once with Max like four years ago, so I need to get back over there. I want to get back. They are one of the greatest teams out there. I will be watching to see how they use their tight ends this season and I just want to go visit, be around the program and see how it is for me there.

"Miami was the first school to offer me when I was in 8th grade. My uncle [Mark Richt] was coaching there then, so I had a connection. I have offers from Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Maryland, Michigan and some others.

"I just want to find the school that fits me best moving forward. I love the game, I love to work and I just want to find the right school for me.

"It is still really early for me, and I am not sure when I will make a decision, but I would to think I will be ready before my senior year. Maybe sometime after my junior season and the start of my senior year, but I really don't know for sure.

"My brother and I have talked some about recruiting. He went through the process and I was with him a lot of the time, so I learned from him. The main thing he has told me is to keep relationships. He said that is very important because you never know where coaches will be.

"With Max at LSU, I know they have great coaches, great players and a great program. Watching them last season, I see that their offense really fits me and what I do as a tight end. I have really vibed with the people there and it is a great environment.

"Outside of LSU, I have been the most communication with Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson.

"At Georgia, I know tight ends coach [Todd Hartley] really well because he coaches at Miami when my uncle was there. Coach Hartley is a great guy. He is really friendly, he is very relatable and he is a good coach. I have seen Georgia a lot too, and it is a great program.

"I have been talking with coach Beamer at Oklahoma and he is a really good coach. He is very relatable and we have had some good talks. I like the Oklahoma offense too, it is special. They really use tight ends and I think the offense really fits my style of play. they are very creative and I want to visit out there.

"Clemson is a real friendly, family environment. The coaches there really care about the players and it just feels like family. They have shown a lot of interest in me and when I was there earlier this year, I liked it a lot. The coaches are a group of great guys. I know it would be a great environment to play in.

"I am looking for an offense that uses the tight end. I want to be at a place I love living and love playing football at. I am looking for the school I want to spend four years at. I want to be around great people, I want to play for coaches who can really teach me and that is what I will be looking for in a school.

"Playing with Max would be great, but this decision will be about where I want to be. If it ends up at LSU with Max, that would be awesome, but I am looking at all the schools."