With Georgia traveling to Knoxville this weekend, much will be made of the offensive coordinators for both teams. Jim Chaney left the Bulldogs and is now a member of the Volunteers coaching staff. James Coley took over as the coordinator for Georgia, and the offense has performed differently than under Chaney.

Under Coley this season, the Georgia offense ranks 15th in yards per game and fourth in yards per play, behind only Oklahoma, Alabama, and Washington State. The uptick in production this season has been a welcome sight for Georgia supporters, but how are the Bulldogs doing it?

As many expected, Georgia has been run-heavy this season. The Bulldogs have handed the ball off to their bevy of backs and receivers on roughly 55% of plays this season, with the FBS average being 49%. Even with the emphasis on the run, Georgia has still passed the ball more than in 2018.

Coley has called roughly four percent more passes this year than Chaney did last season. Junior quarterback Jake Fromm has taken advantage of the extra throws.

His completion percentage is up eight percent from last season to roughly 76%. His yards per attempt has also increased slightly from last year with Fromm averaging 9.6 yards per throw versus nine last year. These stats could be attributed to a number of different things, whether it be playcalling, increased experience, or both.

When asked where he felt he’s grown the most since last season, Fromm said, “One thing I’ve noticed on film for myself is throwing on the run, getting out of the pocket and making some throws.” Those completions could account for the uptick in his stats.