Jake Fromm to face his former coordinator
With Georgia traveling to Knoxville this weekend, much will be made of the offensive coordinators for both teams. Jim Chaney left the Bulldogs and is now a member of the Volunteers coaching staff. James Coley took over as the coordinator for Georgia, and the offense has performed differently than under Chaney.
Under Coley this season, the Georgia offense ranks 15th in yards per game and fourth in yards per play, behind only Oklahoma, Alabama, and Washington State. The uptick in production this season has been a welcome sight for Georgia supporters, but how are the Bulldogs doing it?
As many expected, Georgia has been run-heavy this season. The Bulldogs have handed the ball off to their bevy of backs and receivers on roughly 55% of plays this season, with the FBS average being 49%. Even with the emphasis on the run, Georgia has still passed the ball more than in 2018.
Coley has called roughly four percent more passes this year than Chaney did last season. Junior quarterback Jake Fromm has taken advantage of the extra throws.
His completion percentage is up eight percent from last season to roughly 76%. His yards per attempt has also increased slightly from last year with Fromm averaging 9.6 yards per throw versus nine last year. These stats could be attributed to a number of different things, whether it be playcalling, increased experience, or both.
When asked where he felt he’s grown the most since last season, Fromm said, “One thing I’ve noticed on film for myself is throwing on the run, getting out of the pocket and making some throws.” Those completions could account for the uptick in his stats.
Fromm’s increased control over the offense has been documented heavily this year. Head coach Kirby Smart has mentioned the freedom his quarterback has at the line of scrimmage, even saying the coaching staff has to do a better job of getting plays in earlier to allow Fromm the time to make checks if necessary.
“It really helps me out a ton getting the play in earlier and see what we’re seeing so I can make the right calls, make the right checks, and make the right reads. It’s just part of football and we have to get better at it.”
Chaney’s scouting report on Fromm will include the fact that Fromm wants that time to get it right.
“He knows I like to get into the perfect play,” Fromm said of Chaney. “But sometimes you don’t always have to get the perfect play. Let’s get into a good play and make sure everyone is on the same page and just go out and play some football.”
Fromm is fully confident in his ability to manage the game but acknowledges his calls aren’t always correct.
“I’m not always right,” said Fromm. “I wish I was but I’m not always right, you know. Stuff happens. For us, as long as everybody is on the same page, we think we’re going to get into a good play. We can make a bad play a good play especially with the lot of talent we have.”
Fromm had no plans to reveal the coverage he loves to see from the opposing defense when he walks to the line of scrimmage.
“It’s top secret.”