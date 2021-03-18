UGASports - Jake Camarda says Dawgs getting their minds right

Jake Camarda says Dawgs getting their minds right
At the conclusion of Georgia’s first spring practice in nearly two years, Jake Camarda met with the media and discussed, among other things, the team’s differences and similarities compared to the 2020 campaign.
As for COVID protocol, not much has changed since last fall. The Bulldogs continue to take all precautions: wearing masks, staying six feet apart, etc. “COVID is not over,” according to Camarda. However, as far as differences for this year compared to last, a couple of things stuck out to the senior punter.
“I definitely think that things have been done differently [this year]. With the strength program, we're doing really great things there,” Camarda said. “We're also doing some mindset program stuff, and that's been a little bit of a change. We're doing more of that than we have in the past, so it's definitely changed a little bit. But it's been really cool, and I think everyone has enjoyed it. It's been a good change.”
Last season, Camarda’s 46.6 punting average was fourth best in the nation, and nearly identical to his impressive 46.8 average as a sophomore in 2019. What’s more, his 45.5 career punting average is currently tops in Georgia history, slightly edging Drew Butler’s 45.4 average from 2007 to 2010. In 2020, Camarda became only the second Bulldog ever (Butler the first in 2009 and 2010) to earn first-team All-America honors.
The All-American punter explained further what he meant by the team’s apparently new “mindset program.” “Just having the right mindset. Just getting to know each other and really just forming a family bond on this team.”
As to why the Bulldogs are suddenly emphasizing their mindset program, Camarda says the reasoning is quite simple: Teams that play together, ultimately win together.
“We feel that the teams that are super close are able to make big runs,” Camarda said. “When you know everyone you're playing with, when you're really tight with the guys you are playing with, you'll play harder. We're just trying to continue to have that culture."