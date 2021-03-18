UGASports - Jake Camarda says Dawgs getting their minds right

At the conclusion of Georgia’s first spring practice in nearly two years, Jake Camarda met with the media and discussed, among other things, the team’s differences and similarities compared to the 2020 campaign.

As for COVID protocol, not much has changed since last fall. The Bulldogs continue to take all precautions: wearing masks, staying six feet apart, etc. “COVID is not over,” according to Camarda. However, as far as differences for this year compared to last, a couple of things stuck out to the senior punter.

“I definitely think that things have been done differently [this year]. With the strength program, we're doing really great things there,” Camarda said. “We're also doing some mindset program stuff, and that's been a little bit of a change. We're doing more of that than we have in the past, so it's definitely changed a little bit. But it's been really cool, and I think everyone has enjoyed it. It's been a good change.”