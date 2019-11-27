Georgia punter Jake Camarda has been the subject of criticism after multiple contests this season. He had bad games against Notre Dame and Tennessee, including a couple of shanked punts. How did he respond?

Oh, Camarda just has the nation’s fourth best average per punt in his sophomore year.

Camarda is averaging 47.4 yards per punt, which is flipping almost half a field on average. He punted 11 times against Auburn with a career long of 67 yards. The performance earned him SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Many have questioned the confidence of Camarda, especially after the two week stretch earlier in the season. So how has he managed to put together such an impressive season?

“I never really thought my confidence went down,” said Camarda. “I probably had a couple of bad punts in the Notre Dame game, but I also had a couple of good balls in that game. The one thing I’ve tried to do is stay positive all year no matter what happens.”

Head coach Kirby Smart, who players claim attends every special teams meeting, attributes Camarda’s success to just a matter of time.

"I can’t really speak on whether he’s done anything to hone it in,” said Smart. “He’s always had a powerful leg. That’s why we signed him. He was a tremendous kicker in high school and a great punter. He’s got great lift. I can’t really pinpoint it. I think he’s just more comfortable in the moment.”

The moment is one thing Camarda has never shied away from. He loves to be in charge of what happens. When he was younger, he was a quarterback, although not a fantastic one apparently.

“I played quarterback and probably threw five interceptions per game,” said Camarda. “So, there was no hope there. But, my uncle was a kicker and so was my cousin and I thought they were like the coolest things ever so, ‘Maybe I’ll try it’ and it ended up working out a little bit.”

Camarda’s uncle, Tim Tanguay, kicked at Furman in 1980 and 1981. Tanguay provided Camarda with an insight into what kicking was. That interaction made Camarda start to take it seriously around his freshman year of high school. Sadly, that meant no more chances to throw interceptions for Camarda, who claims to still have the film.

“I’ve got the tape to prove it, trust me,” said Camarda. “It’s bad. It’s bad tape.”

It's safe to say that switching to punter was the right call.




