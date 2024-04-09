Georgia basketball is losing another player to the transfer portal.

Forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim announced his intention to enter the portal via social media on Tuesday morning. Abdur-Rahim will also test his stock in the NBA Draft.

Abdur-Rahim spent three seasons as a Bulldog. For his career he averaged 8.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Abdur-Rahim shot 35.8 percent on 3-pointers during his Georgia career.

During the 2023-24 season, Abdur-Rahim played in 29 games, averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. He missed the final eight games of the season with an ankle injury.

Abdur-Rahim is the fourth Bulldog to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal. He joins Jalen DeLoach, MA Moncrieffe, and Justin Hill.