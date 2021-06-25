Ja'Corey Thomas, 4-star safety, commits to Georgia

Thomas also listed a player that he's trying to bring with him to Athens: fellow safety Jake Pope .

"Georgia feels like home," Thomas said. "All of the coaches have been great to me. Coach Addae and Coach Muschamp have been texting me every morning before a workout and they believe in me. I told Coach Smart a little while back. He's hyped right now!"

UGASports was able to get a comment from Thomas on Georgia and his commitment.

Ja'Corey Thomas has made his college decision. He will be attending and playing at the University of Georgia.

Georgia beat out Miami, Florida, Florida State, and UCF for the commitment of Thomas. The safety from Boone High School in Orlando, Florida is an electrifying playmaker with tremendous speed. Thomas really impressed the Georgia staff, including Will Muschamp and head coach Kirby Smart, in his unofficial visit to Athens in the first week of June.

On Thomas's June 4 unofficial visit, UGA defensive back coach Jahmile Addae expressed how much he liked Thomas as a player and admired his skill set, especially his ability to change directions and quickly get up to top speed.

At the time, Thomas said, "Georgia has five defensive backs in their scheme. Coach Addae said with my size and athleticism, I have a lot of versatility and could play any of them."

Thomas was on his way to a photoshoot with Addae toward the end of his visit, when a call came in from Smart requesting Thomas make his way back to the coaching office area. Smart then offered Thomas himself and was very complementary.

"Coach Smart offered me and told me that if they could, they would reclassify me so I could be a part of the team this fall," Thomas said.

Thomas is the eleventh commitment for Georgia in the class of 2022 and the eighth four-star prospect.