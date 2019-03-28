Starting Georgia safety J.R. Reed has a vision for the Bulldogs. He sees havoc coming.

“I definitely think we bring a lot more energy, definitely with a younger staff and I think we are going to create a lot more turnovers, a lot more havoc plays,” Reed told reporters earlier. “More sacks and tackles for loss. I definitely see that happening.”

Reed, who was second on the team in tackles last year with 66, tallied two tackles for loss in the 2018 season. He wants to see that total rise but will have his work cut out for him.

Reed will man Georgia’s secondary without possible first-round NFL Draft pick Deandre Baker this year. Thus, he will need to replace the former Bulldog as the group’s leader and train up his less experienced teammates.

“It’s just definitely about developing the younger guys, who play that position,” Reed said. “If we can develop those guys we can get them to be another Deandre Baker and then there will never be a drop off.”

With Baker gone, Reed is finding that his style of leadership needs to change.

“I have to take my role more serious, well I don’t want to say more serious, but it’s just a different role than I’ve had in the past,” Reed said. ”You know when I first got here I was old, but I was still young because I hadn’t really played on the field, and then last year I was an older guy. So, this year it’s really just me, Tyrique Mcghee, and that’s really it for the older guys that’s back there.”

Speaking of being an older guy, Reed had the opportunity to leave early for the NFL but chose to stay at Georgia.