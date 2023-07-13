Georgia’s basketball team will have an in-house tour guide when the Bulldogs travel to Italy for a series of exhibition games later this month.

The country is transfer Russel Tchewa’s second home.

“I moved there when I was 14,” the transfer from South Florida said during an interview session Thursday with reporters.

The 7-footer smiled when asked what his new teammates have in store.

“When you think about Italy, you think about good food. It’s a Christian country, it’s a tourist country. It’s a combo of everything, you know?” smiled Tchewa, who lived in Italy for five years before moving to America to continue his basketball career.

Senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim—who will be traveling to Europe for the first time—laughed and added that he will not hesitate to lean on his new teammate for advice.

“I actually just found that out the other day. It’s crazy,” Abdur-Rahim said. “He calls it his second home, so it’s cool that he gets to go back. I know some of us will be confused about some things over there, so maybe we ask him.”

The Bulldogs will depart for Rome on July 20, where the team is scheduled to play exhibition games on July 23, 24, and 26. Georgia also will visit Florence and Sorrento before returning to Athens on July 29.

Georgia will be making its third European tour in the last 11 years. The Bulldogs also traveled to Italy in 2012 and visited Spain in 2016.

“I’m excited. I haven’t, and a lot of us haven’t been to Europe, so it’s exciting to travel the world,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We’re all very grateful, and we’re looking forward to competing against some of the teams and traveling around the country.”