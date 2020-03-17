As expected, there will be no G-Day this spring.

On Tuesday, the SEC announced that not only was it canceling spring sports and it’s championships for the rest of the semester, but that all spring football games and Pro Days would canceled as well, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Georgia was scheduled to hold its spring game April 18.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

That would seem to leave the door open for some type of spring football practice, should conditions improve.

According to an email to reporters, SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic.