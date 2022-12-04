So, do you want a marquee matchup in the College Football Playoffs?

Top-ranked Georgia (13-0) versus No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) certainly fits the bill.

Sunday, the CFP committee announced that the Bulldogs and Buckeyes will meet in the semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve for a spot in the national championship.

Kickoff will be at 8 p.m.

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes have met only once before, that in the 1992 Citrus Bowl when Georgia beat a Kirk Herbstreit Ohio State team, 21-14.

Ohio State can thank Southern Cal for its new lease on life.

The Trojans lost out on their opportunity at the playoffs after getting blown out by Utah in the Pac-12 championship Friday night.

For Ohio State, it’s a second chance after being bounced by Michigan, 45-23 in their regular-season finale.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs now begin the task of attempting to accomplish something that has not been done since Alabama in 2011 and 2012.

The Bulldogs are no doubt happy to be heading back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In two games so far, Georgia’s offense has scored 99 points, and faces an Ohio State team that is allowing 19.5 points and 303.3 yards per game.

