Published Sep 12, 2024
Isaiah Gibson working hard to complete Georgia's class
Jed May  •  UGASports
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Isaiah Gibson knows there is still work to be done.

The 2025 Rivals100 defensive end has been committed to Georgia since June 24. Now he is hard at work recruiting more elite prospects to join him in Georgia's top-5 class in 2025.

What is Gibson's message to those who are still considering the Bulldogs?


