Isaiah Gibson working hard to complete Georgia's class

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again
Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference
UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Isaiah Gibson knows there is still work to be done.
The 2025 Rivals100 defensive end has been committed to Georgia since June 24. Now he is hard at work recruiting more elite prospects to join him in Georgia's top-5 class in 2025.
What is Gibson's message to those who are still considering the Bulldogs?