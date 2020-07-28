Although inside linebacker may not quite have the star power that the Bulldogs’ boast on the outside, few positions on the team go about their business with more of workmanlike effort than this one does.

-- Returning players (projected starters in bold) --

Monty Rice

Nakobe Dean

Quay Walker

Channig Tindall

Trezman Marshall

Rian Davis

Nate McBride

-- Newcomers --

None

-- Job up for grabs --

With the graduation of Tate Crowder, there’s an opening at Will linebacker for the Bulldogs, and barring any surprises, look for sophomore Nakobe Dean to claim that role. Junior Quay Walker, who head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged came on toward the end of last year, will see plenty of playing time. Channing Tindall, Trezman Marshall, Rian Davis and Nate McBride will be jockeying for position after that.

-- Mr. Intrigue --

A lot was expected from Channing Tindall as a sophomore, but it just didn’t work out. After an excellent freshman season, which saw him play extremely well in the SEC Championship, Tindall fell to just nine tackles despite playing in just 11 of Georgia’s 14 games. the rumor of a potential transfer proved to be just that - a rumor - and Tindall is back to try and get himself back on track.

The spotlight is on …

Sophomore Nakobe Dean. The Mississippi native shook off an early-season injury to play in all 14 games, finishing with 25 tackles to lead all freshman. Dean has been compared both physically and talent-wise to former linebacker Rennie Curran and it’s an apropos one to make. Curran led the Bulldogs in tackles for two consecutive years, and don’t be surprised if Dean ultimately does the same. Dean’s ability to make plays from sideline to sideline will assure him being in on a significant number of tackles for the Bulldogs this fall.