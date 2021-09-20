Injury Update: Key players getting close

Tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith appear to be closer to seeing their first action of the year.

Monday, head coach Kirby Smart said that the pair, who underwent identical metatarsal surgery two weeks before the opener, have a chance to play in Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt (Noon, SEC Network).

“We haven’t ruled out this weekend,” Smart said. “They were running at the end of last week, weight-bearing, running on their own, so we thought all along this would be the target.”

Still, a final decision hasn't been made. Smart said he would know more after watching the two practice Monday afternoon.

“I can’t say they're going to be cleared for this game, but I’ll find out a lot more today, because they'll be able to run, do some exercises, not necessarily being in their groups, but they will be running and accelerating on their own and not just underwater and what we call the Alter-G where they are not on 100 percent of their weight,” Smart said. “They are 100 percent on their weight Friday, we’re moving them forward, and we’ll see where they are today.”

In other injury news:

… Wide receiver Arian Smith (leg contusion) is expected to be a go for the game against the Commodores.

… Smart said he hopes wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will be able to ramp up his activity after tweaking his hamstring last week.

“Dom’s dealing with a little bit of a hamstring. He was dealing with it last week,” Smart said. “We felt he was really close, we thought he was actually ahead of Kearis (Jackson) in terms of returning, but he had a little hamstring I guess early last week.

“He’ll be out there trying to go again today. It’s one of those things where, when you’re back and you increase volume, you have to be careful.”

…Speaking of Kearis Jackson, Smart said the junior is still not 100 percent. “He’s probably 90-95 percent,” Smart said. “But he continues to get better.”

…Smart confirmed that backup linebacker Rian Davis is out for the year after undergoing surgery on his quad. He’s expected to be back for the start of spring practice.