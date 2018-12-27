NEW ORLEANS - Head coach Kirby Smart had some good news Thursday regarding freshman nose guard Jordan Davis.

Smart said appears Davis will play in Tuesday’s Sugar Bowl (8:45, ESPN) after suffering a minor back injury in practice two weeks ago

“Jordan was inside rehabbing (last week),” Smart said. “He’s had a little bit of a back issue, but he practiced some today, and he’ll continue to practice. We think he will be fine for the game.”

Davis has been one of Georgia’s biggest defensive surprises. The freshman only played in three of Georgia’s first six games, but became a dominant force from the mid-point of the season on, including starts in two of the Bulldogs’ final four games.

He finished with 25 total stops, including a season-high seven against LSU. Davis had one of Georgia’s bigger defensive plays against Vanderbilt, when he made a key fourth-down stop that caused the Commodores to turn the ball over on downs.

His three tackles against Georgia Tech included his first career quarterback sack.

For his effort, Davis went on to earn a spot on the SEC Coaches Freshman All-American team.

Outside linebacker D’Andre Walker (groin) also appears to have improved. Walker, who suffered the injury in the third quarter of the SEC Championship, practiced last week and appeared to be walking Thursday without any issues.

It’s hoped that running back James Cook (foot) will be able to play as well.

Georgia’s third-leading rusher, Cook played in all 13 games for Georgia, rushing 41 times for 284 yards, including a season-high 76 in Georgia’s win over UMass. He also added 56 yards in the Bulldogs’ victory over Vanderbilt.