Georgia came back to beat Presbyterian 7-6 in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, but the contest was overshadowed by a scary injury to Blue Hose catcher Jimmy McDonald that occurred during a home plate collision with Bulldog freshman Randon Jernigan.

McDonald lay prone, facedown at home plate while trainers immobilized his neck before an ambulance transported the junior from Yakima, Wash. to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

Fortunately, early indications regarding the player are hopeful.

“We just heard that we had some positive news, that’s all about all of it, no details,” Presbyterian head coach Elton Pollock said. “I’m told there’s some positive news, but until it’s confirmed, I just want to leave it at that.”

McDonald will stay in the hospital overnight and according to Pollock will receive an MRI Sunday morning.

“I saw Randon’s shoulder go into him when he slid, Jimmy kind of got up and moved around, and then he went down and it was really scary not to see him move,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Our guys were really emotional, because you see his mom and dad come on the field. Life can change just like that. It was really scary.”

In the bottom of the eighth, the Bulldogs tied the score on a two-out single by Tucker Maxwell, with Sullivan moving over to third.

That’s when reliever Colton Springs issued a wild pitch, with Jernigan breaking hard for home. The freshman dove headfirst, scoring what proved to be the game-winning run, but on the play, Jernigan collided with McDonald who dove back to home plate in an attempt to make a play.

The force of the collision appeared to snap the head of McDonald back, leaving him face down at home plate while trainers rushed to the field where they attended to him before wheeling him from the field.

“It’s just unfortunate that it happened that way. He was trying to make a hustle play,” Pollock said. “It really defines who he is. That’s how he goes about his business every day. It’s unfortunate he had to suffer an injury like that, we’re just going to try and keep him uplifted and we’re hoping for the best.”