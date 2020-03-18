Both Georgia and Georgia Tech have offered and he has already spent time in Athens and Atlanta this year.

NEW ORLEANS — Quintavious Lockett is a running back at Douglas High in Atlanta that saw his recruitment take off his freshman year. The 6-foot, 220 pound sophomore rushed for 2,100 yards and scored 34 touchdowns last season and the in-state schools have taken notice.

"I visited Georgia in January and I was at Georgia Tech last week for one of their practices," said Lockett. "Both schools are recruiting me hard and making me feel important.

"At Georgia Tech, I got to sit in on a meeting, spend more time with the coaches and take in the knowledge they give the players. I have been there twice and they are coming at me strong.

"What I like most about Georgia Tech is their coaches and that it's in the city I live in. It is close to home, it is my hometown school and it would be great to play there.

"I have been to Georgia four or five times and they are coming at me major strong. Coach McGee really likes me and I spent a lot of time with him the last time I was there. He is always showing me attention, coach Kirby Smart shows major love and I like the whole staff there.

"Georgia is RBU, so for me, as a running back, that stands out. They have a lot of history at running back."