In-State defensive back RJ Johnson has the attention of the UGA staff
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy defensive back and 2023 prospect RJ Johnson is a recruit on the rise.
The junior from McDonough has six SEC offers to date. One from Georgia could be on the horizon given the amount of familiarity that has been gained over the last few months. UGASports caught up with Johnson to discuss his recruitment to this point and his growing relationship with UGA.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news